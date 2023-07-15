Perak KPDN seizes fake branded dishwashing detergent

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN Perak) seized branded dishwashing products suspected to be counterfeit in a raid at a factory in Perpaduan Industrial Area, here, this afternoon.

Perak KPDN enforcement chief Mohamed Aznanshah Khalid said in the raid, his team seized 8,419 bottles containing counterfeit branded dishwashing liquid, 6,000 litres of soap or liquid in a tank, 5,200 empty bottles and boxes suspected of using imitation registered trademark.

“All the items have been seized for further investigation and the value of the seized goods is estimated to be RM41,993,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said during the raid, two local workers were busy processing the fake product and the raid was the result of public information and intelligence conducted by the Perak KPDN intelligence team for a week.

He said preliminary information revealed that the factory had been operating since October last year and was able to produce about 1,000 bottles of the branded product per day which are sold to retailers in Perak at a price of RM3.00 per bottle.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Aznanshah said the case was investigated under Section 102 (1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 which provides for a fine of not more than RM15,000 for each item used with the wrong registered trademark upon conviction for a company.

Individuals can be fined not more than RM10,000 for each item using the wrong registered trademark or jailed not more than three years or both.

He said, the public is also advised to channel information to KPDN by reporting the activity through WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000 or through the portal e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my.

They can also contact the call centre at 1 800 886 800 or email e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my or via the KPDN's Ez Adu smartphone application. -Bernama