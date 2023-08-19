Perak KPDN seizes subsidised LPG worth over RM18,000 in Bercham

IPOH: The Perak branch of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized a total of 55 cylinders suspected to contain 14 kilogramme (kg) and 50 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and documents at a business premise in the Bercham Light Industrial Area here yesterday.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the total value of the seizure was RM18,713.80.

The 9.30 am inspection found that the premise was in operation and engaged in a laundering business of cleaning bedsheets and towels from hotels.

A 35-year-old local woman, who claimed to be an employee of the premise and involved in the business operations, was also present at the scene.

“Upon further inspection, we also discovered several LPG cylinders of different brands stored in an area, being used for clothes drying machines,“ he said in a statement today.

The employee failed to produce any Control of Supplies Act licence for wholesale or retail, or scheduled controlled goods permit for LPG when requested, Kamalludin added.

He said that the case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. If found guilty, penalties can be imposed.

“Further investigations are also carried out against the LPG supplier company. Enforcement actions will be taken against the supplier for suspected violations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he added.

“Anyone planning to conduct businesses involving controlled items should apply for a licence from the KPDN.

“Laundry premise operators must use commercial LPG (50kg or 14kg cylinders with a distinct colour compared with subsidised cylinders) and must have a permit or authorisation letter issued by KPDN to store LPG for business purposes,” Kamalludin warned. -Bernama