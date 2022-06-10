Perak KPDNHEP seize 2,845 counterfeit products worth over RM80,000

IPOH: A total of 2,845 counterfeit products of various shapes, sizes and colours worth RM87,979 were seized in a raid at a business premise in Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil here.

Perak KPDNHEP director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said the 10.30 am raid was conducted after complaints and information from copyright owners about the sale of counterfeit items.

“1,245 units of women and girls shoes were found, along with 800 plastic bags using labels and 800 stickers of brands were found,” he said in a statement, adding that a female worker and a local business owner who were at the location were detained to facilitate investigations under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019.

He also advised traders, especially those in Perak, to comply with all business laws set by the ministry and not to sell counterfeit products.

“Consumers can channel information or complaints about counterfeit items to the ministry through the e-aduan portal or at 1 800 886 800 or via email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

“They can also use the Ez ADU KPDNHEP app or Whatsapp at 019-279 4317, as well as the state KPDNHEP operations room at 05-2414611 ,“ he added. - Bernama