Perak MB: All Umno members should sign petition for Najib’s royal pardon

PETALING JAYA: All Umno members should sign the petition for a royal pardon for Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, says Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

The Perak Mentri Besar said the palace would want to see how many people were requesting for the former party president to be pardoned for his sentence, The Star Online reports.

“Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had instructed all of us to support the petition for a royal petition. Umno has over three million members nationwide, wouldn’t it be great if all of us united and supported it,” Saarani reportedly said.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year-jail sentence for misappropriating RM42mil involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.