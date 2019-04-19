Perak MB aware of attempts to remove him

IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today there have been attempts to remove him as the mentri besar of Perak since the day he was appointed.

Nevertheless, he said, he has remained as the mentri besar and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state administration has been operating as usual.

“A lot of people have tried to overthrow me since day one. As you know, here I am still the mentri besar,“ he told reporters after a visit to the media room at the State Legislative Assembly here.

Ahmad Faizal was responding to a question on the viral audio recording, that had a duration of four minutes and 22 seconds, in which several people discussed the mentri besar’s performance.

It had been alleged that one of the voices sounded like that of State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, but he has since denied the accusation.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state assemblyman for Chenderiang, said: “Anything can happen in the world now; perhaps the audio (recording) is a fake, perhaps it is genuine.

“The matter (of the audio recording) has not been proven. We don’t have any problem at the executive council meetings. I will not know if anything happens behind my back. As far as I can see, everything is running smoothly,” he said. — Bernama