IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) yesterday cautioned his comrades in the state administration against back-stabbing and instead reminded them the importance of being united and working for the people.

Speaking to reporters after a swearing-in ceremony for Pakatan Harapan coordinators of opposition-held state constituencies, he said all must “work as a team” and put the people’s interests above their own.

The Chenderiang assemblyman and Tambun MP also reminded Pakatan Harapan leaders in the state that failing to perform would result in the coalition to be a “one term wonder” in Perak.

There has been all kinds of speculation of late about some of his “comrades” questioning his suitability as MB of the state. — Bernama