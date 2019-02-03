Perak MB denies rumors of clashes with DAP

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today denied speculation spread on social media which claimed that he had issues with DAP leaders in the state.

He said the DAP leadership welcomed his presence in every programme or official ceremony organised by the party.

He cited the example of when he was with state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong attending various programmes held in the Manjung district for two consecutive days since last Friday.

“I think this is just rumours that once again some are trying to spread, they can say anything but the important thing is that the Pakatan Harapan government stays united. My relationship with other partners in the (component) party is good enough and there are no problems.”

He was speaking to reporters after distributing mandarin oranges to local residents in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at the town of Chemor, near here today.

Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on a recent claim by a netizen who posted a question through his Instagram account which reads ‘kabo angin mengatakan MB Peja kalau program dianjurkan oleh DAP tak boleh pergi atau tidak dijemput kononnya tak nak Cina sokong Peja...betul ker?’.

(Loosely translated its says if a programme is organised by the DAP, MB Faizal could not go or not be invited so that the Chinese would not support Faizal, is this right?) — Bernama