Perak MB expected to recommend change of state govt

GEORGE TOWN: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) is expected to seek an audience with Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah soon, following the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Ahmad Faizal is expected to brief Sultan Nazrin on the political developments with the possibility of recommending that the state government be changed from the Pakatan Harapan coalition to the newly formed Perikatan Nasional alliance.

A state secretariat spokesperson said once the meeting is held, Ahmad Faizal is expected to announce the latest developments in Perak where it’s speculated that the state would change its administration.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Tambun MP, is said to be among the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders who have decided to stick with Muhyiddin instead of former premier and former party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Bersatu on Monday declared that it was exiting Pakatan, paving the way for the collapse of the federal government.

In the Perak legislative assembly, Pakatan has 30 seats through DAP (16), Amanah (six), PKR (four) and Bersatu (four) while Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS have 28 seats between them.

If Bersatu joins BN and PAS, they will have 32 seats – enough for a simple majority to govern the state with DAP expected to be the Opposition whip.

In Kedah, a special officer to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said things will be clearer after the issue of the federal government is resolved.

Currently, PH has 19 seats – PKR (seven), Bersatu (six), Amanah (four) and DAP (two) – while Barisan Nasional and PAS have a total of 17.

If Bersatu switches allegiance to BN and PAS, they will have 23 – enough to form a new government.

Bar Council president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said in Perak and Kedah, the rulers have the right to appoint whoever they feel has the support of the majority of the assemblymen to govern the states.

Political scientist Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said it is a matter of time that the governments of Perak and Kedah change hands once Muhyiddin forms a cabinet and begins the process of administering the country.