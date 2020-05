IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) today expressed appreciation to all teachers who remained committed to their job during enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the ability of teachers to continue imparting knowledge to their students by adopting new normal practices is in line with the theme for this year’s Teacher’s Day Celebration - Teaching for Knowledge, Shaping A New Generation.

“Alhamdullilah (Praise to be God) our teachers are always committed to change for the continuity of our children’s education, “ he said in his speech in conjunction with the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration which was streamed live via the Perak Education Department Facebook today.

Ahmad Faizal said as parents, the commitment of teachers to maintaining their relationship with their students through online teaching during the MCO since march 18 is highly appreciated.

Meanwhile, Perak Education director Dr. Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said teachers should carry acquire as much knowledge as possible from various sources in this modern era.

“We can learn through the social media, from books, and from more experienced people. Teachers should a have 21st-century skills because without these skills, it will be rather difficult to compete with other groups in the society,” he added. — Bernama