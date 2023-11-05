Perak MB: First phase of Malay village head appointments to be completed soon

TAIPING: The Perak government will complete the process of appointing traditional Malay village heads for the first phase in 33 state constituencies before the state assembly sits this month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the appointments will only involve constituencies held by Unity government elected representatives while 26 more constituencies held by the opposition will be done in stages.

He said the appointments involve 829 traditional Malay village heads in 59 state constituencies.

“There are several criteria that need to be met before the appointment can be done including proposed candidates not having criminal records and exceeding the age set by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

“The ministry has set that the village head must also be a resident in that village so that they are able to fulfill their roles. Only those who are eligible will be appointed.

“So there is no question of the appointments facing issues,” he told a media conference after attending a meet the people session at the Advance Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) here today.

Saarani said the appointment of 158 Chinese and seven Indian village heads had been completed prior to this.

Separately, Saarani said the state government is ready to drive the regional automotive industry in Tanjung Malim with various implementations to improve and build facilities and infrastructure being actively carried out.

This includes the construction of more housing projects around Tanjung Malim as well as hospital and school facilities to cater to the needs of the local population.

“We are all aware of Proton’s transfer of operations from Shah Alam to Tanjung Malim until 2027 and we expect some 50,000 people to live in Tanjung Malim,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently said Malaysia has the potential to become a regional automotive industry leader.

In his speech during Proton’s 40th-anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Anwar said plans were underway to develop national car manufacturer Proton’s factory in Tanjung Malim to become a regional hub with foreign investment from Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely). -Bernama