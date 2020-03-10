Perak MB granted audience with Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) has been granted an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, this morning to brief him on the latest political developments in the state.

Ahmad Faizal, 50, arrived at Istana Kinta here in his official car at 9.10am.

It is understood that Ahmad Faizal would also present to Sultan Nazrin the list of candidates for the new state executive council (Exco).

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal announced at a press conference that the coalition of Perak Perikatan Nasional comprising UMNO, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has obtained the support of 32 state assemblymen to form the new state government.

Ahmad Faizal said the 32 assemblymen comprise 25 from Barisan Nasional, who are all from UMNO; three from PAS; and four from Bersatu.

Apart from this, four representatives from Pakatan Harapan (PH) also left their parties and pledged support for Perikatan Nasional, with one PKR assemblyman joining Bersatu, and two from DAP and one from Amanah declaring themselves as independent assemblymen.

The four are PKR’s Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri, DAP’s Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam and Amanah’s Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim. — Bernama