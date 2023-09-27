Perak MB: Hardcore poor, PWD can apply for lower land premiums

IPOH: Eligible individuals under the category of hardcore poor or persons with disabilities (PWD) in Perak can apply for lower land premium payments.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the Premium Reduction Appeal Application Policy was based on the recommendation of the State Land and Mines Director’s Office (PTG) and is to be decided by the state authority.

“The state government understands and is always concerned about the poor and less privileged (who may struggle) to afford a high land premium rate.

“Therefore, the Perak PTG has issued the Director of Land and Mines Circular No.3/2020 regarding the Premium Reduction Appeal Application Policy,” he said during the question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a question from Ong Boon Piow (PH-Bercham) who wanted to know whether the state government would offer instalment payments so that the poor could afford to pay the high premium even after being granted a discount.

Saarani said the instalment payment method was not implemented as these payments were considered as ‘one-off’ to allow the registration of ownership, and the payment period was set for three months from the date of issuance of Notice 5A, which can be extended for another three months.

“The details of Notice 5A for the purpose of premium payments include the First-Year Tax, Survey Fee, Boundary Marking Fee and ownership registration fee. Failure to complete the payment of Notice 5A within the stipulated period can result in the expiration of ownership approval by the state authority,” he said.

He said the state government also understands the people’s concerns regarding the long waiting period for land ownership approval processes, title renewals, land ownership change approvals and so on.

Therefore, he said that the PTG has made improvements to the development processes, such as simultaneous applications for sub-division and variation of conditions (Section 124A), surrender and re-alienation (Section 204A-H) and sub-division (Section 136) (of the National Land Code).

“The state government has also delegated powers from the state authority to the Land and Mines director and Land Administrator for specific matters. These improvements have shortened the application processing time to between 20 and 30 days compared to longer processing time in the past,” he said. - Bernama