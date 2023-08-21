Perak MB: Household income to buy low-cost houses to be reviewed upwards

LUMUT: The Perak state government is expected to review the eligibility of low cost house buyers in Perak by raising the household income from RM3,860 to RM5,000 a month.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the proposal would be presented to the Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Perak (LPHP) during the Perak state council meeting for approval.

“The percentage of increase for applicants to apply for low cost houses is still in the drafting stages but the state has no issues because Perak has a vast land bank.

“Therefore, we are not going to have problems with availability of land at our disposal, especially for the purpose of building low cost houses for the needs and benefit of the people,” he said during a ceremony to hand over keys for the Rumah Perakku project in Taman Perakku Serdang, here today.

The Menteri Besar added that the review in eligibility also has the potential of increasing the number of eligible buyers under the low cost houses scheme because there would be additional opportunities for those under the B40 group to apply.

Saarani added that the state government would also launch the Perak Sejahtera Rental Scheme to offer houses for rent at lower than the market price and that 12 units of affordable houses in Taman Perakku Serdang would be reserved for the purpose.

“The rental offered will be 20 percent lower and would benefit those who are unable to own their own houses or not ready yet to buy their own houses,” he said.

In another development, Saarani said the LPHP had allocated RM55.3 million to build 100 units of low cost houses and 347 units of affordable houses that would cost between RM70,000 and RM168,000.

He added that the project would be carried out at a 12-hectare site and completed by 26 months.

“The Rumah Perakku in Taman Perakku Serdang is the fourth housing project completed by LPHP this year. This is a successful venture and reflects LPHP’s capabilities and the developer’s credibility to carry out such projects,” he said. -Bernama