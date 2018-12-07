Perak MB not taking any action against plot to topple him

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he is not taking any action on claim of a plot to topple him and leaving the matter to the discretion of the authorities concerned to investigate.

The State Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said he did not see any wrong doing by the state executive council (exco) members that were alleged by state opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad to be in a plot to topple him.

“We don’t see any wrong doing within the exco members or PH members, so why do we need to take any action ... but if the authorities, like MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and the police think that there is any wrong doing in an attempt to topple the menteri besar, we welcome and leave to them to investigate,” he told reporters after a mass circumcision programme for about 20 children here today.

Ahmad Faizal said this when asked whether PH would take action against the state exco members who wanted to topple him as menteri besar.

Last Tuesday, Saarani, when winding up his budget speech, accused Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Aziz Bari, who is also the State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari of being the mastermind in the plot to oust Ahmad Faizal.

However, Aziz Bari denied it and described Saarani’s allegations as a “cartoon story” and cheap political gimmick.

Yesterday, the Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had called up Saarani, who is also State UMNO Liaison chairman, yand five assemblymen from the party, comprising Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup) , Datuk Sham Mat Sahat (Alor Pongsu), Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota), Maslin Sham Razman (Bukit Chandan) and Dr Jurij Jalaluddin (Lubuk Merbau) to record their statements on the matter.

Last Wednesday, Abdul Aziz was at the MACC office for about two hours to give his statement on the matter. — Bernama