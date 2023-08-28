Perak MB: PTG will not issue quit rent bills manually starting 2024

IPOH: Starting next year, the Perak Land and Mines Office (PTG) will no longer issue quit rent (land tax) bills manually, aligning with the shift towards modernising processes from manual to digital systems said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

According to him, the bills will be delivered via email, or they can be accessed on the e-Tanah system, where all data of land-related transactions will be stored for future reference.

“Therefore, users are encouraged to register on e-Tanah for the convenience of e-bill reception. Currently, over 50,000 individuals have already registered,“ he said during a press conference after the launch of the State-level National Land Day Celebration held here today.

Also present were State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin and state PTG director Datuk Mohamad Fariz Mohamad Hanip.

“For those without internet access or are less proficient, they can seek help from the village head, Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) secretary, or their local State Assemblyman's office.

“There is no longer a need for them to visit the counter as the state government has established a platform to streamline information access for approximately 2 million users in Perak,” he said.

Saarani added that the tax collection has gained momentum compared to 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, land tax collection from February to July this year has increased compared to the previous year. -Bernama