Perak MB quashes talk on changes in state administration

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has denied rumors that there will be changes in the state government’s administration.

Instead, he said all the 33 Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen who formed the Unity Government in the state after the 15th general election (GE15) last year, have agreed for the cooperation and stability to be maintained.

The Perak BN chairman said continuous action to play on sentiments and polemics will not benefit the people and the state, but could end up undermining investors’ trust.

“As such, I advise all parties to act responsibly and not turn issues into polemics which will not benefit the state,but will only cause division, confusion and anxiety among the people who are tired of the political hostility,“ he told a media conference after a meeting with representatives of the state assembly today

Following GE15, PH and BN agreed to jointly form the Perak state government after PH won 24 seats and BN nine, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) held 26 seats. -Bernama