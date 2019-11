IPOH: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Perak has never practised cronyism during its 18-month tenure, as alleged by non-governmental organisation, Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO 98) Reformis Perak, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) tonight.

“Give my regards to the group. I will not resign from my position,“ he said, when speaking to reporters after officiating at the 39th Conference of Peninsular Malaysia State Forestry Directors here.

At a press conference this morning, PRO 98 secretary Sazali Samsudin had called on Ahmad Faizal to resign so as to restore confidence among the public and PH supporters.

Sazali alleged that many weaknesses and issues had transpired, and this included the practise of cronyism in filling various positions in state agencies and local authorities. — Bernama