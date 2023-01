LENGGONG: Aminah Mohd Yusuf, the mother of Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, was buried at Kampung Raban Muslim cemetery here at about 11.30 am today.

Funeral prayers were performed by about 300 people including family members at Masjid Raban.

Aminah, 79, died of old age at 11.15 pm yesterday.

She is survived by nine children. Saarani is the eldest child. - Bernama