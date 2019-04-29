  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Perak MB’s mother laid to rest

29 Apr 2019 / 14:37 H.
    Perak MB’s mother laid to rest
    Photo courtesy of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, shows him with his mother, Datin Zaliha Nordin, 79. — Bernama

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s mother, Datin Zaliha Nordin was laid to rest at the Al-Khairiah Mosque’s Cemetery, Kampung Kepayang Fair Park, here at 11am today.

Datin Zaliha Nordin, 79, died of natural causes, surrounded by family members, at her residence in Kampung Sungai Rokam at 7.25pm yesterday.

She is survived by eight children including Ahmad Faizal, who was her seventh child.

Earlier, several state executive councillors and party leaders paid their last respect to Zaliha at the Perak Mentri Besar’s official residence at Jalan Raja Dihilir, here. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast