Perak MB says ready to cooperate with MACC over Malay reserve land issue

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following a report lodged by Perak State Legislative Assembly opposition leader Razman Zakaria regarding the Malay reserve land issue.

He said MACC had conducted several investigations into the issue previously.

“MACC had gone to PTG (Perak State Land and Mines Department) and taken the relevant files.

“So, if there is a new report made by the opposition leader, it is up to the MACC because we have no problem. We have nothing to hide and (this) is subject to investigations,“ he said.

Saarani said this to reporters after a ceremony to pledge the donation of 400 sacrificial cows by five state government-linked companies worth RM2.92 million at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

This morning, Razman lodged a report to the MACC regarding the management of Malay reserve land which he alleged was divided into lots and sold to non-Malays for RM412,800 per lot in Sitiawan.

Razman who went to the Perak MACC office in Meru Raya with 16 Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen, claimed that 649.2 hectares of Malay reserve land had been divided into 317 lots and turned into palm oil plantations fully owned by non-Malays.

They arrived at the office at about 10 am and were interviewed by MACC officers for nearly two hours.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad confirmed the matter when contacted. - Bernama