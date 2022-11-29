Perak MB says state to adopt anti-hopping law

PETALING JAYA: The Perak state government is looking into implementing the anti-party hopping law once the new state assembly takes place on Dec 19.

According to a report by NST, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the implementation will be done through the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, that only requires a simple majority in the state assembly.

“During the first exco meeting last week, we have agreed to adopt the anti-party hopping law and approve the 2023 State Budget on Dec 19.

“If we adopt the law through the Eighth Schedule, we will not require a two-thirds majority to pass the legislation. A simple majority will be sufficient,“ he clarified.

The anti-party hopping law was passed by Parliament, also known as the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022, on July 28 with more than two-thirds majority and came into effect on Oct 5 after Parliament’s dissolution to make way for the 15th General Elections.

But the law has yet to be put into effect at the state level as it needs the Sultan or the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s consent.

Saarani had revealed on Nov 27 that Perikatan Nasional tried to ‘steal’ four Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen to secure their place in the 15th General Elections hence why Perak hurriedy formed the new Perak government with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

During the state election, PN won 26 seats while PH secured 24 seats and Barisan Nasional counted eight seats and

Since no coalition was able to secure a simple majority in the state election, BN and PH formed an alliance and Saarani returned to his position as Perak’s Menteri Besar on Nov 21.