Perak MB seeks audience with ruler on state assembly dissolution

BAGAN SERAI: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will have an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) tomorrow to get His Highness’ consent to dissolve the State Assembly.

“I have just been given permission to have an audience with His Highness tomorrow,” Saarani told the media after the Kerian district’s State Government’s Meet the Clients’ Day programme here today.

Saarani said his audience with Sultan Nazrin was scheduled at 2 am at Istana Kinta.

Saarani, of Barisan Nasional (BN), was appointed to replace Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the Menteri Besar following a political crisis in December 2020.

The Perak State Assembly has 59 seats, comprising BN (25 ), DAP (15), Parti Amanah Negara (five), Bersatu (four), PAS (three), PKR (three), PBM (three) and Independent (one).

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the BN-led states, except Melaka, Johor and Sabah, will dissolve their legislative assemblies simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament, to make way for GE15.

Prime Minister Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament yesterday after getting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the weekly State Executive Council (exco) meeting would proceed as usual tomorrow morning.

He said the official statement on the dissolution of the State Assembly would be released by the palace. - Bernama