IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) is ready to take on the role of deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which he described as a great responsibility to strengthen support and cooperation within the party.

The Perak Bersatu chairman said the post was not something to be proud of, but rather the strong support received from the party’s leadership and members was a benchmark for him to help determine the direction of the party ahead of future polls.

“It is a commitment too for me to serve the party better. I am determined to strengthen the party, bring in more members and to support the party president. It is also most important to prepare the party for any eventuality.”

He said this to reporters after paying his last respects on Perak PAS Youth Dewan Himpunan Pendukung (DHPP) chief M. Youghan, who died of heart attack on Wednesday.

Checks on the Bersatu Party Elections Committee (JPP) website yesterday saw the posts of president and deputy president unofficially retained by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Ahmad Faizal respectively, being the sole candidates for the posts in next month’s party elections.

However, Bersatu JPP chairman,Tan Sri Syed Hamid Syed Jaafar Albar, when contacted by Bernama, said an official announcement on the matter would be made once the party divisional elections are over, expected to be in August.

Ahmad Faizal also said that cooperation between the party’s leadership and grassroots at the state level was at the best and they would continue to support the aspirations of Muhyiddin as the party president.

On the Slim state seat by-election, Ahmad Faizal said any decision on the candidate would be made at a meeting with Pakatan National’s component party leaders at the central level.

“All the component parties must give their support to whoever we decide on,” he added. — Bernama