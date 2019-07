IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has good crisis management skills based on his handling of a series of scandals which have rocked the state since last year, according to a political scientist.

From allegations of inept leadership, which led to speculation that he would be replaced, Ahmad Faizal has been steadfast in handling issues, said Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)’s political scientist Prof Sivamurugan Pandian.

“He is proving his critics wrong but in politics, one needs to be alert at all times as problems surface on a daily basis,” he said.

“There is a dose of wisdom in his handling of the issues especially when he opted to advise the palace on the need to differ the annual swearing-in of state executive councillors following an allegation of rape.”

This has led him to neutralise his rivals’ quest to undermine his leadership, said Sivamurugan.

Ahmad Faizal insistence on allowing investigations on his government is also exemplary and showcases the new age of Malaysian politics where there is a clamouring for transparency and rule of law, he told theSun.

Ahmad Faizal has so far been able to defuse the situation from turning ugly although claims of rape and corruption also need to be viewed from the criminal standpoint, he added.

His remarks come on the heels of two state executive councillors in Perak being accused of rape and corruption, respectively, in the past two weeks.

Sivamurugan said that there should not be any political crises in Perak for now despite claims of wrongdoing, which involved the two state exco members and despite Pakatan Harapan (PH) rules Perak with a slim majority of two seats.

Of the 59 state seats, PH has 30 seats with Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25 and PAS three.

Both state exco members; Paul Yong Choo Kiang from DAP and Abdul Yunus Jamahri from PKR have denied any wrongdoings and both have lodged counter police reports to refute rape or the solicitation for commissions.