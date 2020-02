IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that he is still carrying out the duties and responsibilities of the Perak Mentri Besar as entrusted with the support of the majority of the state assemblymen.

He said the Perak state government was still functioning as usual despite the developments at the federal government level.

According to the chairman of the Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), all 10 members of the State Executive Council (Exco) were still carrying out their duties as usual.

“I have informed the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin about the affairs of the state and country yesterday,“ he said in a statement here, today.

In this regard, Ahmad Faizal called on the people to cooperate to help resolve the current political turmoil to enable the government to re-focus on development efforts for the benefit of the people.

In the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 29 out of 59 state assembly seats with DAP (18); Amanah (6); PKR (4) and Bersatu (1), while Barisan Nasional (BN) garnered 27 seats and PAS (3), thus seeing no party gaining a simple majority of 30 seats to form the state government.

However, PH managed to get the mandate to form the state government after two BN assemblymen expressed support for the coalition. - Bernama