Perak mulls ban on plastic bags, polystyrene

BATU GAJAH: The Perak government is looking into implementing a ban on the use of plastic bags and polystyrene at the local government level.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said this matter had been discussed by the state executive council but no policy on the ban had been adopted yet.

Ng said they would work closely with state Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim to come up with a policy that is consistent with the federal government’s target to achieve zero plastic bag use for retail activities by 2025.

“It is easy to formulate a policy but it is important to ensure that government agencies and the public can accept and are ready for its implementation,” she told a press conference at the launch of the Eco Green Market organised by the Batu Gajah District Council at the Batu Gajah Market here today.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had announced that the federal government planned to ban the use of plastic bags for retail purposes across all business sectors nationwide by 2025.

According to press reports, Perak had announced a ban on the use of plastic bags and polystyrene beginning June 2017 but subsequently postponed it to allow the government to conduct a comprehensive study on its implementation. -Bernama