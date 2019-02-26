Perak outlines programmes for women empowerment this year

IPOH: The Perak government through its Women’s Development Department (JPW) plans to implement various programmes this year to advocate women’s economic empowerment.

State executive council member Wong May Ing, who chairs the State Social Well-Being, Women and Family Development and Social Welfare Committee, said the programmes were designed as a mechanism to expose women on their rights in defending themselves from violence and to empower their life, socially and economically.

She said they included emotional and spiritual development programmes such as the ‘Bridge To A Better Life’, women entrepreneurship development initiative (Dewi), U-Boleh women entrepreneurship mind transformation programme, seminars on gender sensitivity and legal literacy.

“The programmes are among efforts by the state government to ensure that the welfare and well-being of women and youth continue to be defended,“ she said when launching the Anti-Crime Women Programme (WAJA) 2019, themed Women as a Catalyst to Avoid Drug Crime) at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Meanwhile, Wong called for voluntary organisations in residential areas such as the Village Community Management Council (MPKK), Residents’ Association and the Rukun Tetangga to play a proactive role in understanding problems and needs of the local community.

Members of these organisations should have knowledge to be able to guide and assist residents in their respective communities, as well as to help solve their problems, she added. — Bernama