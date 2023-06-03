Perak: Over 300% rise in dengue cases but situation still under control

IPOH: Perak recorded an increase in the cumulative number of dengue fever cases which is 457 cases as of March 4 this year compared to only 96 cases for the same period last year which is an increase of 376.04 per cent.

State Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that apart from the unpredictable rainy weather, the school holiday season was one of the contributors to the increase in the number.

Sivanesan said the record before this shows that cases will increase when the school holidays arrive as the movement of people from outside the state to Perak increases.

“As we know Selangor is not exempt from (increasing) cases of dengue fever. For example, there are individuals from dengue fever hotspots in Selangor who then come to Perak,“ he said to reporters at the Office of the Department of Labour at the Federal Building today.

“However, Sivanesan said the number of dengue cases in the ninth Epidemiology Week (ME9) of this year which is Feb 26 to March 4 recorded a decrease to 63 cases compared to 87 cases in the previous ME.

He said that the 27.6 per cent decrease in cases showed that the dengue fever situation in Perak is still under control and that no deaths had been recorded. - Bernama