IPOH: Perak PAS apologised to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today for not appearing before the Ruler when summoned at 3 pm last Tuesday.

Its commissioner, Razman Zakaria, said the party has always upheld the institution of the Perak Sultanate and would remain loyal to Sultan Nazrin.

“We humbly express our apologies to the Sultan of Perak for our mistake of not appearing before him when summoned by His Highness on Tuesday, Dec 8 at 3 pm,” he told a media conference at the Perak PAS headquarters, here.

Razman, who is also Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, said he and the other two PAS assemblymen in Perak, namely Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (Selama) and Mohd Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah) will send on official letter of apology to Sultan Nazrin.

On Tuesday, a member of Dewan Negara Perak, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said Sultan Nazrin had called for a representative from PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to appear before him over the political crisis in the state.

However, PAS which was scheduled to meet Sultan Nazrin at 3 pm, called off the audience following a directive from the party’s leadership, while Bersatu was not present as the party, at that time, said it had yet to receive an official invitation from the palace.

No PAS assemblyman was appointed as state executive council members during the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, yesterday as it only involved four UMNO assemblymen and one from Bersatu.

During the previous administration, Razman and Mohd Akmal were both state executive councillors. -Bernama