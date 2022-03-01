Perak, Penang discuss transfer of raw water scheme

IPOH: The Perak and Penang state governments met today to discuss the transfer of raw water from Sungai Perak, under the proposed Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS).

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the meeting was held at his office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan to enable clearer and detailed negotiations on the matter.

“We are not sure yet, another meeting will be held because he (Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow) needs to find out what type of details, after we meet, then it will be announced,” he told reporters after launching the Jelajah Denai Sungai Negeri Perak Sejahtera 2022 logo here today.

On Feb 21, Chow said Penang had drawn up a water contingency plan and a study had been conducted as early as 2009 to procure alternative water sources by 2025.

According to Chow, the study identified Sungai Perak as an alternative raw water resource and that the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry was also aware of the matter.

The SPRWTS project was mooted by the Penang Water Supply Corporation to utilise Penang’s second water source from Sungai Perak to meet future water demand needs for Penang and northern Perak until 2025.

Last December, Saarani was reported as saying that the Perak state government had not finalised any decision on the sale of raw water to Penang as it needed to scrutinise several issues regarding Penang’s request to purchase water from the state. - Bernama