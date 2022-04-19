Perak Perhilitan captures elephant in Lenggong

IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured a female wild elephant in Kampung Chepor, Lenggong, on Saturday (April 16).

Its director, Yusof Shariff said this was done following complaints on April 8 by residents of Felda Chepor and Kampung Chepor due to damage caused by the elephant to their rubber and oil palm crops.

“The female elephant, estimated to be 27 years old and weighing 2.8 tonnes, will be relocated tomorrow morning to the Royal Belum Forest Reserve with the help of staff from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama