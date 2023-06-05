Perak Perhilitan on lookout for tiger in Bukit Berekeh

IPOH: The Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed the presence of a tiger in Bukit Berekeh, Sungai Siput, after tiger footprints were spotted in the area.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said monitoring was being conducted at the location and surrounding areas to ensure the tiger returns to its habitat.

“If this tiger does not return to the forest, we will install traps, but measures are being taken to drive the animal back into the forest,” he told Bernama.

He also advised the residents not to walk into the forest or plantation areas alone, especially early in the morning when it is dark, and to keep livestock locked up.

“Do not provoke the animal if you come across it, and don’t set traps,” he said.

Social media users have shared pictures of what appear to be tiger tracks found in Bukit Berekeh as well as claims that people heard a tiger roar. - Bernama