PAKATAN Harapan (PH) is unfazed over the claim by Perak PAS Youth chief Akmal Kamarudin that a formal alliance between Umno and PAS is threatening the ruling coalition’s hold on Perak.

Perak PH deputy chief Nga Kor Ming (pix) is confident that the state government will not be shaken, despite the coalition having just three seats more than what Umno and PAS have between them.

It is unlikely that the state government would change hand, Nga was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying in a report published today.

He said the Umno-PAS cooperation, which is based on the interest of individuals from the two parties, and along racial and religious lines, will not gain the support of non-Malays.

He pointed out that at present, many Umno and PAS leaders are being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, with some, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, already facing charges.

They are cooperating mainly because they hope to avoid possible imprisonment by wresting power from PH in the next general election, and not out of concern for the interest for the people and the country, he said.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Akmal said if Umno and PAS had joined hands during the 14th general election, they would have formed the state government.

Umno and PAS won a combined 30 seats in GE14 compared with PH’s 29. However, two Umno assemblymen have since quit the party.

Sungai Manik assemblyman Zainol Fadzi Paharudin joined Bersatu and Tualang Sekah assemblyman Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi is now an independent.

Speaking to Sin Chew on Wednesday, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said he agreed with Akmal that the Perak government can be toppled as “anything is possible in politics”.