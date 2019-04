GEORGE TOWN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Perak plans to highlight its successes since May 8, last year by unveiling a report card on its performance in conjunction with the completion of its first year in power.

However, it has also cautioned against expecting too much.

State executive councillor Tan Kar Hing (pix) has conceded that there are shortcomings as well.

The coalition, then in its infancy, snatched power from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition by a thin margin of only three seats in the 14th general elections. It won 31 seats to BN’s 25. PAS took the remaining three of the 59 seats.

PH has since widened its lead when three assemblymen crossed over from BN to boost its ranks.

Tan said an appraisal of the state government’s performance in the areas of governance, the economy, local government, democracy and its key pledges would be unveiled.

“However, some promises may not be realised yet due to unforeseen circumstances. We will explain how we intend to move forward and fulfil those pledges,” he said.

He said the state would outline the successes attained in the past 12 months as well as list all the challenges ahead.

Tan, the Perak PKR vice-chairman, said the coalition was aware of attempts to destabilised the government for political reasons.

Keeping Perak has never been a sure thing for any coalition.

BN lost Perak to the Pakatan Rakyat (PR) coalition in the 2008 elections but regained power in 2009 through crossovers.

In the 2013 polls, it retained the state but lost it again in 2018 – this time to PH, a reformed PR.

Current mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has come under siege for several months now out speculation that the state executive council does not agree with his leadership style.

However, Tan dismissed talks of such schisms within the coalition, insisting that it is business as usual for PH.

“It’s more about delivering on our promises. Some may take longer to execute. The bottom line is that we want to meet the aspirations of the majority of the people,” he added.