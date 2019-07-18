Perak PKR chairman claims he was not given food for almost 24 hours of detention

IPOH: Perak PKR chairman, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has claimed that he was not given food for almost 24 hours when he was under police detention.

Perak PKR vice-chairman 1 Baldip Singh said when he met Farhash at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters yesterday, Farhash told him the last time he ate was on Tuesday before he was detained.

“He said he was detained at 2.30pm on Tuesday at a friend’s house in Johor, while he was having lunch.

“After he was arrested, he was taken to Bukit Aman and questioned that night until the next morning, and could not sleep,” he said in a press conference at the Perak PKR headquarters, here today.

Baldip, who was one of Farhash’s four lawyers, said the Perak PKR chairman was only given food at about 1.30pm yesterday after the remand process at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

“A magistrate who went to the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters from the Jalan Duta Court Complex also asked the investigating officer to give him (Farhash) and a friend some food,” he said.

Farsash who is the political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was among several people detained by the police to help in the investigations into a video recording connected to a Cabinet minister. - Bernama