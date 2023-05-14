Perak PKR ready to help Unity Gov’t allies in state polls

KAMPAR: Perak PKR is all set to assist the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in facing the six state elections due this year.

Perak PKR secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi (pix) said the arrangements would be finalised by the central leadership.

“We are still waiting for instruction from them, and I believe the state-level election machinery has been organised according to its own needs and functions.

“We have no problems to be sent to any state for the elections this time. Our focus is to help secure a victory for the PH-BN pact,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri open house of the Tualang Sekah state assemblyman here last night.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are expected to dissolve their state assemblies in the second half of June to pave the way for the holding of simultaneous state polls. - Bernama