Perak PKR to allow investigation into alleged corruption by state exco

PETALING JAYA: Perak PKR will allow the authorities to investigate an allegation that a state exco had leaked the state government’s meeting minutes in order to solicit commission from two companies looking to buy land in Kerian, Perak.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said he will bring this matter up to the other members in the state after the matter has been investigated by the police.

“As the chairman, I do not take this corruption allegation lightly as it goes against the party’s struggle. All state leaders are reminded not to use their power and political influence for personal gains,“ he said in a statement today.

He was responding to allegations made by the state exco’s former aide, Beh Yong Kean, who lodged a police report accusing the state exco for soliciting commission from two companies.

Beh also said the state exco member had leaked the state government’s meeting minutes to expedite the process.

“It is wrong to leak government secrets and it is a crime under the Official Secrets Act. I hope the police will investigate the matter fairly,“ he added.