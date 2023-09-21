Perak PKR Youth lodge police report over insults against PM on Facebook

IPOH: The Perak PKR Youth wing has lodged a police report against a Facebook account owner for uploading posts insulting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its chief Zaim Sidqi Zulkifly said they lodged the report at the Ipoh district police headquarters yesterday against the owner of the Facebook account ‘Mubin Salleh’.

“I’m convinced the slanderous statement and accusation was made by the owner of the account against the Prime Minister. The post also received a lot of disgusting reactions and comments.

“This report was lodged to allow police to investigate,” he told reporters here, adding that another report was lodged on Tuesday against TikTok user sweet_purple1404 who uploaded a 14-second video of Anwar with the caption ‘Innalillah’.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan confirmed receiving both police reports when contacted by Bernama. -Bernama