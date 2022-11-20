Perak: PN to hold discussions with BN to form state govt

IPOH: Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) will hold discussions with Barisan Nasional (BN) about forming the state government soon.

Perak PN Deputy Chairman 1 Razman Zakaria said this was because they had only won 26 out of 59 state seats during the 15th general election (GE15).

“A total of 30 seats are required for a simple majority to form the Perak state government. PN lacks four state seats so we will work towards forming a government to administer the state and hold discussions with others for this purpose,” he said in a media conference here today.

On whether discussions will also be held with Pakatan Harapan (PH), Razman, who is also Perak PAS commissioner, said they were set on not working with that coalition.

“For now, it’s like how we’ve explained, we will not be together with PH, no Anwar no DAP. About that matter, there is room for our friends from BN,” he said, adding that discussions at state level would require prior approval from central level.

PH won 24 state seats in Perak while BN only managed to secure nine. - Bernama