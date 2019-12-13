Perak police bust online gambling syndicate led by Chinese national

IPOH: Perak police busted an online gambling syndicate led by a Chinese national, with the arrest of 18 individuals including four women, yesterday evening.

Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said all suspects were in their twenties and based on investigations, the syndicate had been in operation for two weeks and focused on online gambling, with Chinese nationals as targets.

Payments were made through the WeChat application, he added.

The raid also saw the seizure of 46 mobile phones, 16 laptops and cash totalling RM734.

Razarudin told this to reporters after attending a ceremony on a shooting skills assessment held in conjunction with the 212th Police Memorial Day at the Perak contingent headquarters here today.

On Wednesday, an enforcement operation by the Immigration Department here, put a stop to online cheating activities involving Chinese nationals, with the arrest of 65 people including four women. — Bernama