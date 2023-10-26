Perak police destroy seized drugs worth over RM2m

IPOH: Perak police today disposed of various types of drugs, with an estimated value of about RM2.11 million, involving cases that went to trial between 2007 and this year.

Its deputy police chief, Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the drugs are heroin (4.57 kg), ganja (7.6 kg), syabu (2.61 kg), ketamine (0.077 kg), ecstasy (0.0064 kg), psychotropic pills (0.0041 kg), Eramine 5 (0.076 kg), ketum leaves (529.9 kg), Monoacetylmorphine (0.0239 kg), others (0.023 kg), cough syrup (1.915 litres), diphenhydramine (11,281.3 litres) and phenazepam (0.0002 litres).

“The process of disposing of all these drugs was carried out by a contractor firm appointed in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Azizi said 1,891 drug offenders were arrested for various drug trafficking offences from January to September this year.

“Of the total, 559 individuals were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence while 76 other individuals were charged under the Special Preventive Measures Act 1985,“ he said.

Additionally, he said 8,611 individuals were arrested for drug possession in the same period this year.

“The total amount of drugs seized in relation to drug trafficking and possession offences amounted to RM49 million, with the highest seizure involved being Eramine 5, heroin and syabu,” he said, adding that eight drug-processing labs and 21 individuals involved were also busted. - Bernama