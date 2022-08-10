Perak Police foil attempt to smuggle in 61 illegal immigrants

MANJUNG: Perak police foiled an attempt to smuggle in 61 illegal immigrants, including six women from a neighbouring country, after intercepting a boat at 2.5 Nautical miles from Pulau Talang, near here at 2.15am today.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said acting on information from members of the public, the boat loaded with the illegal immigrants, was detained at 2.15am by the Marine Police Team PPM) from Kampung Acheh and assisted by the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“The ‘tekong’ of the boat agaed 39, and his two assistants aged 40 and 45, were also detained as they too did not have any valid documents. They were later taken to the PPM base for investigations,” said Azizi in a statement today.

According to Azizi, initial investigations revealed that the illegal immigrants had paid between RM800 to RM4,000 to an agent based in the neighbouring country.

“The ‘tekong’ who was detained admitted that the boat from the neighbouring country was heading to Pulau Angsa and Sekinchan in Selangor,” he said.

Azizi thanked members of the public for informing such activities to the police.

He urged members of the public to contact the nearest police station if they had any information or call the Perak police headquarters (Operation Room) at 05-2401999 or 05-2451073. - Bernama