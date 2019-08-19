Perak police resubmit investigation papers on rape case involving Exco member

IPOH: Perak police have resubmitted the investigation papers concerning a State Executive Council (Exco) member linked with the alleged rape of a housemaid to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Razarudin Hussain said the investigation papers were submitted last Friday.

“InsyaAllah (God willing) the decision would be announced next week,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

On Aug 9, Razarudin said the investigation papers were returned for the second time to the police by the Attorney-General’s Chambers for a more detailed investigation to provide justice to both parties involved.

On July 8, a 23-year-old woman, who is an Indonesian national, lodged a police report alleging that she was raped by the State Exco for Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic and Village Affairs, Paul Yong Choo Kiong at her employer’s house in Meru. — Bernama