Perak police uncover drug lab, detain married couple

IPOH: Perak police believe they have busted a drug syndicate after raiding a drug processing lab and confiscating heroin worth RM210,122.80 at a house in Jelapang on Tuesday night.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said during the raid, police also arrested a married couple, aged between 30 and 38, believed to be involved in the illegal activity.

“Chemical materials and equipment believed to have been used in the processing and packaging of the drugs were seized. Also confiscated were a vehicle and necklace estimated to be worth RM36,000,” he told a press conference at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the couple have been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday to help in the investigation.

“One of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine. The syndicate is believed to have been active since February, and the seized drugs were to be distributed to local markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said police arrested two men suspected of being drug dealers in Kampung Sungai Rokam and Taman Sri Rokam on Monday and early Tuesday.

The first arrest involved a 39-year-old man at a house in Kampung Sungai Rokam at 12.15 am.

He said police inspection found several packets and compressed lumps of cannabis weighing 7.4 kilogrammes (kg), seedlings suspected to be cannabis plants, and 90 millilitres of cannabis liquid estimated to be worth RM25,547.

“Police also seized three vehicles, eight watches, a necklace, two bangles and cash totalling RM150,000, as well as equipment believed to have been used in the packaging of the drugs. The suspect tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and action will be taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

“The drugs and property confiscated are worth RM724,729,” he said.

Mohd Yusri said in the second arrest, a 52-year-old man was nabbed at 1.15 am on Tuesday along with 40 grammes of compressed cannabis worth RM400.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from May 16 to assist in the investigation,” he said. -Bernama