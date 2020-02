IPOH: Police warned all political parties in Perak against making provocative statements that can disrupt public order following the current political uncertainties.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Hussain said the police were always prepared to take any measures to ensure public safety and security in the state.

“The police are always ready as we have conducted various training and there should not be any provocation as it will only make the people concerned about public security especially in Perak.”

He said this after witnessing the handover duty ceremony between Datuk Mazlan Santarai who was the acting state deputy police chief and incoming deputy police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng.

Meanwhile, Goh, 60, who was previously served as Bukit Aman’s International Relations, Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat’s chief since 2012, said apart from helping the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) achieving set goals, he would also focus on the welfare of police officers and personnel in Perak including the staff quarters which were in dilapidated condition.

“We will conduct research and seek funding for the purpose,” said Goh who has served the police force for 33 years. - Bernama