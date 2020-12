KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s stance that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Perak and all the state executive councillors must be maintained shows that the coalition could still reach a compromise to resolve the crisis on the formation of the state government.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Razak Faculty, Pusat Perdana senior lecturer Dr Mazlan Ali said it also showed that the situation was only aimed at changing the Menteri Besar, not his coalition government.

“The statement by Umno may have been a relief to many parties, it signals that there is still a compromise between Bersatu, PAS and Umno to maintain the existing status quo,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV talkshow Ruang Bicara.

Yesterday, Umno, through secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said in a statement that the PN government in Perak must be maintained and all the state executive councillors must also continue.

“Umno is also of the view that Bersatu and PAS should support the Perak state PN government,” said Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Dr Mazlan is also of the view that the situation in Perak is an unexpected political simulation and believes that the politicians involved would make due consideration to ensure that the people of the state are prioritised.

“Perhaps those in Perak can remain calm, and I believe the politicians are negotiating, they have their own thinking. What is important is that the welfare of the people of Perak is be taken into account and, in a situation where the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic and economic imbalance, politicians need to make the best decision,” he said.

The political crisis in Perak was triggered after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to garner majority support in a vote of confidence at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Ahmad Faizal obtained only 10 votes compared to 48 against him, while one member abstained in the motion brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru).

Ahmad Faizal resigned today as the menteri besar of Perak, along with the state executive councillors.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) School of Business and Economics senior lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Anuar Shah Bali Mahomed said that an extraordinary political alignment might occur in Perak if Bersatu, PAS and UMNO failed to reach a compromise.

He said an alliance between Umno and the opposition, namely Amanah and PKR, could still happen since no one party could form a government on its own given their lack of seats in the state assembly.

“None of the parties has 30 seats (for a simple majority) right now. So, they will have to form alliances and the 14th menteri besar will require a coalition to form the next state government.

“What I can expect here is the first possibility of the status quo remaining, which is just the change of menteri besar that is likely to come from Umno itself since it already has 25 seats while the permanent status quo is 34 (BN 25 seats, Bersatu five, PAS three and Gerakan one).

“The second possibility is an extraordinary political alignment involving the opposition and the government.

“I take one example. BN has 25 seats and (if) it forms a pact with PKR (three seats) and Amanah (five), they will have 33 seats. Should Bersatu, Umno and PAS fail to reach a compromise, perhaps the unexpected situation can happen,” he said.

The political turmoil in Perak has certainly attracted the attention of many, who are waiting to see how things pan out. — Bernama