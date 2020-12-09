Perak politics: Decision depends on leadership of each party

KUALA LUMPUR: Any decision on the selection of Perak Menteri Besar now depends on the leadership of the respective political parties, said Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix).

Hishammuddin said the BN Supreme Council meeting chaired by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night touched on the selection of the new Menteri Besar of the state.

“The Perak issue has played its course.. that one you have to wait and see what comes out from the leaderships from each party.

“But it wasn’t discussed in detail in the meeting today,” he told reporters after the meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn here last night.

The meeting which lasted about two hours began at 8.30pm.

Among the earliest to arrive were Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, PBRS deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

Also present were BN Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon.

The Perak Menteri Besar post fell vacant following the resignation of Chenderiang assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on Saturday after failing to obtain support in a vote of confidence against the Menteri Besar at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Friday.

On Monday, the Umno Supreme Council Working Committee meeting decided that the Perikatan Nasional state government in Perak involving assemblymen from Umno, PAS and Bersatu should continue to be defended.

The party’s meeting also unanimously agreed to nominated Perak Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad as the new Perak Menteri Besar to replace Ahmad Faizal.-Bernama