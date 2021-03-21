Perak ready to open more vaccination centres-Saarani

GERIK: The Perak government is ready to open more vaccination centres in the state, to enable the immunisation programme to be completed by the end of this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the move was necessary in order to increase the total number of vaccine recipients and achieve the targets set by the government.

“The constraint now is that we need a place that has electricity supply, air conditioning, parking bays and manpower,” he said. Thus far, the state has 31 vaccination centres.

“Currently, vaccination is implemented from 9 am to 9 pm. Hence, we need to extend the period until midnight so that more individuals can receive the vaccine,” he said at a press conference after the ‘Moh Mengopi’ in conjunction with the ‘Menteri Besar bersama Rakyat’ Programme, in Kampung Tawai here today.

Previously, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that large-scale vaccination centres were being drafted in all states for the third phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which will involve large numbers of recipients.

Saarani also believed that the services of support staff and volunteers, such as People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), students, youths and the Scout association will help smooth the vaccination exercise following the opening of more centres.- Bernama