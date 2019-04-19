Perak recommends free building maintenance programme

IPOH: The Perak government is proposing a free building maintenance programme for low and medium-cost apartment buildings in the state in the future.

Chairman of the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee Paul Yong Choo Kiong said in order to implement this, housing developers would be required to contribute to a building maintenance savings fund for each unit in the initial stages of construction.

“The buyer would no longer be required to pay for the maintenance fees while the fund will be managed and monitored by the Perak Housing and and Real Property Board (LPHP) which will channel the funds to the appointed management corporation.

“On their part, the management corporation must ensure that maintenance and cleaning checks are conducted each month,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Leong Cheok Keng (DAP-Malim Nawar) at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

However, he said, the proposal was still in the early stages and was being tested by the LPHP.

“There are some issues which need to be looked at, especially coordination and viability of the programme in buildings and community properties. If the programme is successfully implemented by the LPHP, it will be expanded to projects by the private sector and other government agencies.

“And if the LPHP succeeds in resolving the maintenance and other problems earlier, we will implement this programme early,” he said.

Commenting further, Yong said the programme was proposed as there were residents who were reluctant to pay the maintenance fees which was as little as as RM20, with the result that their housing areas are in poor condition.

“We also feel that their housing (apartment) areas are not well maintained because no management body has been set up, making it difficult to collect the maintenance fees, resulting in a neglected area.

“We do not want this situation to spread to future low and medium-cost apartment areas which can become aedes mosquito-breeding areas, with drug addicts, we want conducive and comfortable housing,” he said. — Bernama