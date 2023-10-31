Perak records increase in flood victims this morning

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak continued to rise, with 316 people involving 90 families seeking accommodation at relief centres (PPS) this morning, from 312 people (89 families) last night.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said that the evacuees are at three PPS in the Kerian and Hilir Perak districts.

“In Kerian, 86 people from 21 families are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while 56 people from 18 families are at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu,“ it said.

It said the number of victims at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak increased to 174 people from 51 families this morning, from 171 victims (50 families) last night.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water at Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was receding, but still at a dangerous level with a reading of 4.15 metres. The normal level is two metres.-Bernama